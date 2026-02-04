‘No Threats, No Pressure’: Pezeshkian Defines US Meeting Terms

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he has directed the foreign minister to engage the United States in talks, provided they occur in a respectful, threat-free setting.

In a series of posts on his X account on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said he had instructed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to respond to a US proposal for talks following requests from “friendly governments in the region.”

“I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists—one free from threats and unreasonable expectations—to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency,” he wrote.

“These negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests.”

His comments followed reports that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Araghchi are expected to meet on Friday in Istanbul.

The potential diplomatic opening comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the recent deployment of US naval forces to the region.

Iran has warned that it would respond decisively to even the slightest military action by the US.

Iran's Supreme Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned on Sunday that a regional war would erupt if the US dares to attack Iran.

Iranian authorities have rejected previous US demands as conditions for a nuclear deal, including a complete halt to the country’s nuclear enrichment program and limits on its missile capability.

Ali Bagheri, the foreign policy head at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], said on Monday that the country will not negotiate over its enriched uranium stockpiles.

“Iranian officials have no intention of transferring enriched nuclear materials to any country, and negotiations do not revolve around such matters at all,” Bagheri said.