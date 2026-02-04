- Home
Mid Shaban Celebrations Observed in Kashmir, India
Photo Credit Shakir Bhat
Mid Shaban celebrations were observed across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday night. The accompanying photographs are from Delina hamlet in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where the celebrations were held with religious enthusiasm.
During the event, maktab students presented various programs to honor Imam Mahdi [AS]. The gathering also expressed support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
