Trump Claims Gains as Approval Ratings Slide
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump insists his approval ratings are at an all-time high, even as multiple polls show steady declines, especially on the economy and immigration.
In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed his approval ratings were at record levels, saying voters "like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER!"—though recent polls show a disconnect with public sentiment.
A new The Economist/YouGov survey showed 54% of Americans disapprove of Trump, though 86% of Republicans still support him.
The poll showed 53% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, versus 39% who approve.
An AP-NORC poll showed nearly 60% disapprove of Trump’s job performance, down from 45% in August.
Economic concerns fuel voter discontent, as rising living costs hit households despite 2.7% inflation; coffee and ground beef prices jumped 18.7% and 15.5%, respectively.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Trump’s approval at 38%, with 53% disapproving of his handling of immigration.
The drop follows heightened scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement after Minneapolis saw multiple fatal shootings by ICE and Border Patrol agents during a controversial crackdown.
Trump continues to tout a "booming" economy ahead of the 2026 midterms, but polls show most Americans remain unconvinced amid economic anxiety.
A New York Times/Siena poll shows 40% approval for Trump, with 49% saying the country has worsened under his second-term leadership; 42% see him as one of America’s worst presidents, while 19% view him among the best.
