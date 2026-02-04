French Judge Summons ’Israeli’ Soldiers Over Gaza Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

A French investigating magistrate has summoned two French citizens, settlers in occupied Palestine, for complicity in genocide over efforts to block humanitarian aid to Gaza, French media reported.

According to Le Monde and AFP, the summonses were issued in July to "Nili Kupfer-Naouri" and "Rachel Touitou", marking what is believed to be the first-time judicial authorities have considered the obstruction of humanitarian aid as potential complicity in genocide.

The summonses require both women to appear before a magistrate for questioning, but do not mandate their arrest.

Touitou is linked to the group "Tsav 9", which has been accused of obstructing and attacking humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza, while "Kupfer-Naouri" is associated with "Israel" Is Forever, an organization that has supported those actions.

During the Gaza war, "Israel" blocked aid, with "Tsav 9" opposing shipments. Biden sanctioned the group in 2024, later lifted by Trump. French magistrates have summoned members, who call the case political persecution.”

AFP reported that additional pro-"Israeli" activists in France may face summonses for "public incitement to genocide". The case, filed by Palestinian rights groups, sets a legal precedent recognizing that blocking aid to Gaza can constitute complicity in genocide, supported by French-Palestinian and legal organizations.”

A “Ynet” report from January 2025 revealed an "Israeli" soldier fled Brazil after complaints in multiple countries. The Hind Rajab Foundation filed a complaint in Sweden against him for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza, citing evidence of sniper attacks, home vandalism, and raids on hospitals including Shifa Hospital.