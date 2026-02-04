Nine Palestinians Martyred as “Israeli” Forces Continue Ceasefire Violations Across Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others wounded as the “Israeli” occupation continued its violations of the ceasefire agreement across the Gaza Strip on its 117th day.

Over the past 24 hours, “Israeli” attacks have killed a total of 13 Palestinians, including nine since dawn on Tuesday, amid artillery shelling and live fire targeting multiple areas in southern and eastern Gaza.

In the Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis, three Palestinians were killed after “Israeli” artillery shelled homes and displacement tents located outside areas of declared “Israeli” military control.

The victims were identified as Mahmoud Ayman al-Rass (21), Suleiman Abu Sitta (28), and Farid Suleiman Abu Sitta (12).

“Israeli” military vehicles also opened heavy fire east, central, and south of Khan Younis, while “Israeli” naval gunboats targeted the city’s coastline.

In eastern Gaza City, three Palestinians, including a teenage boy and a young girl, were killed and several others wounded, some critically, following intense “Israeli” artillery shelling of homes and tents along Yafa Street, al-Sikka Street, and al-Hajar Street in the al-Tuffah neighborhood.

The victims were identified as Yousef Haboush (36), Bilal Haboush (16), and Rital Haboush (12). The shelling ignited a fire in a residential home on al-Sikka Street.

Earlier overnight, Palestinian medic Intisar Shamlakh was shot dead by “Israeli” forces in al-Shuja‘iyya Square, east of Gaza City.

She was the wife of Dr. Ahmad al-Rubaie, head of the chest department at al-Shifa Medical Complex.

In a separate attack, three more Palestinians, two elderly civilians and a five-month-old infant, were killed after “Israeli” artillery struck Street 10 in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

The victims were identified as Ali Ahmad Salmi (60), Basina Mohammad Ayad (55), and infant Saqr Badr al-Hattou.