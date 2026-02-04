White House War Statement Sparks Backlash

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration is facing criticism after the White House released a statement commemorating the Mexican-American War, with historians and observers accusing it of misrepresenting the conflict to justify current US policy toward Latin America.

Issued Monday to mark the war’s anniversary, the statement described the 1846–1848 conflict as a “legendary victory that secured the American Southwest, reasserted American sovereignty, and expanded the promise of American independence across our majestic continent.”

It drew direct parallels with present-day policies, claiming they would “ensure the Hemisphere remains safe.”

“Guided by our victory on the fields of Mexico 178 years ago, I have spared no effort in defending our southern border against invasion,” the unsigned statement said, linking the war to contemporary border enforcement and alleging the US is currently “protecting our homeland from forces of evil, violence, and destruction.”

Critics said the statement ignores the central role of slavery in the conflict and glorifies the era of “Manifest Destiny,” which led to the displacement of Native Americans and the seizure of vast territories from Mexico.

The Mexican-American War followed border disputes after the US annexed Texas in 1845. After a series of US military victories, Mexico was forced to cede more than 525,000 square miles of land, including present-day California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Texas, and parts of Colorado.

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Mexico, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of military action against Mexico under the pretext of combating drug cartels.

Responding to the statement, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said briefly that “we have to defend sovereignty.”

The statement also aligns with broader efforts by the Trump administration to reshape how US history is presented by federal institutions, including moves to downplay slavery and Native American history.