Sheikh Qassem Praises Legacy of Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Father

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem began his remarks during the mourning ceremony for the father of the most revered martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, paying tribute to his role in shaping a steadfast path of faith and resistance.

Sheikh Qassem said that the father of Sayyed Nasrallah stood firmly with the path of authentic Muhammadan Islam, reflected clearly in how he raised his family and children.

He noted that Sayyed Abdel Karim raised an exceptional son, a distinguished, gifted, and inspiring leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who carried the path of resistance.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that Sayyed Nasrallah’s strength lay in his deep faith, his confidence, and his lineage connected to Prophet Muhammad and his pure family, peace be upon them.

He also emphasized that the resistance does not measure itself by the scale of disbelief, moral decay, or the forces confronting it, but rather by reliance on God and the power He has bestowed.

He further noted that the goal is to present an authentic Islamic model that produces resistance and nurtures a righteous generation.

The Secretary General extended condolences to the Amal Movement, the resistance community, Hezbollah, and the immediate family of the deceased, on the passing of Sayyed Abdel Karim.

Sheikh Qassem also offered condolences to His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, may God preserve him.