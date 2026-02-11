Sheikh Qassem congratulates Al-Mahdi Scouts: “You are rooted in the land watered by the blood of the resistors”

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Media Relations

On the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts Association, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed the scouts, saying:

"No matter how severe the difficulties caused by the aggression of America and ‘Israel,’ you are rooted in the land watered by the blood of the resistors."

He addressed the head of the association, the leaders, youth leaders, and children, saying:

"Congratulations on the 41st anniversary of the founding of the Imam al-Mahdi Scouts. The impact of your Mahdist educational work is proud and widespread across the nation. Your model of dedication captivates hearts, and the fruits of your struggle have strengthened your path in confronting the enemies of the soul and humanity."

Sheikh Qassem added:

"You have rightly emulated Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his Pure Household, the approach of Imam Khomeini (may God sanctify his soul), the leadership of Imam Khamenei (may his shadow last), and the path of the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation Sayyed Hassan (may he be pleased), Sayyed Abbas (may he be pleased), Sayyed Hashim (may he be pleased), and the righteous leaders and martyrs."

He continued:

"Today, you are among those paving the way for the awaited Imam, because you have chosen the path that will carry his banner at his appearance, a path of Islam, truth, resistance, and noble ethics. God has promised us victorious support: 'And We wish to confer favor upon those who were oppressed in the land, and make them leaders and make them inheritors.' (Al-Qasas 5)"

Sheikh Qassem emphasized:

"Your association is a pioneering model nationally, regionally, and globally, as it operates according to the highest standards of education ordained by the Creator. Your steadfastness is a pure seed in a corrupted global field, yet you are determined, continuing, and confident that the fruits will be abundant and impactful, illuminating your successes with pride, dignity, and victory. Fear not the onslaught of enemies, for falsehood is temporary, and the word of those who disbelieve is low, while the word of God is supreme, and God is Mighty and Wise."

Addressing the scouts directly:

"No matter how severe the difficulties due to the aggression of America and ‘Israel,’ you are rooted in the land watered by the blood of the resistors, making it impervious to tyranny and occupation."

He concluded:

"The large turnout in your association is proof of its sincerity, struggle, and sound path. Remember the words of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him): Hold fast to the rope of God and His covenant, be of Hezbollah and His Messenger, and uphold the Messenger’s pledge. Islam began as something strange, and it will return as something strange. You are the lights of guidance that dispel estrangement, strengthen hope in awaiting, and create victories for a dignified life."