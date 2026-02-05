How Jeffrey Epstein May Have Justified His Crimes

By Mohamad Hammoud

Sacred Privilege, Dehumanization, and the Architecture of Impunity

The conviction that a select elite operates under a different moral jurisdiction than the rest of humanity remains a chilling commonality in systemic abuse and state-sponsored violence. According to The Jerusalem Post, the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef declared in a 2010 sermon that "goyim" were born only to "serve the people of 'Israel'." This rhetoric frames inherent superiority, suggesting non-Jewish individuals exist solely for the benefit of a perceived higher class. For a mind like Jeffrey Epstein’s, such doctrines could provide a theological shield, allowing him to view victims not as human beings with rights, but as tools for gratification.

By internalizing the belief that others exist solely for his benefit, a predator can bypass the empathy and legal constraints that govern civil society.

Dehumanization as a Prerequisite

This master-servant hierarchy finds deep roots in specific, radicalized readings of ancient texts that distinguish between the "chosen" and the "nations." As documented by the Jewish Virtual Library, the Talmudic tractate Keritot 6b interprets, "you are called 'man' [Adam], but the nations of the world are not called 'man'." While modern scholars argue over linguistic nuances, a sick-minded individual, like Epstein, seeking to justify the abuse of non-Jewish children, can read it as a literal stripping of humanity from those outside his tribe. This sense of being a different species—one that is "blessed" even in acts of predation—removes the traditional moral barriers that protect the vulnerable from harm.

The Sanctioning of Abuse

The clearest evidence of this perceived “sanctioned” behavior appears in archaic legal definitions of age and consent that place emphasis on the perpetrator rather than the victim. Scholarly commentary on Sefaria notes that Mishna Niddah 5:4 identifies “three years and one day” as a legal threshold, indicating that sexual contact before this age carries diminished legal consequence. The New York Times has reported that high-profile predators often construct “private mythologies” to neutralize guilt, and such passages can serve as intellectual cover for those distortions. When these texts are interpreted in their most radical form, a criminal may convince himself that he is acting under a separate moral code rather than committing a crime. In that framework, victims are stripped of equal standing and reduced to instruments of use.

Financial Predation as Divine Right

In fringe interpretations, financial ruthlessness can be seen as divinely sanctioned. Bava Metzia 70b permits charging interest or extra money to non-Jews while forbidding it among Jewish peers, framing this permission as a "positive mitzvah." A literal reader may therefore believe that extracting additional profit from non-Jews is religiously permissible rather than corrupt. This belief can turn exploitative financial behavior into a moral entitlement, creating a "moral bypass" in which corruption occurs without remorse.

State Violence and Elite Impunity

This ideological mechanism is observed in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, where "Israel" utilizes extremist rhetoric to justify the deaths of thousands of children. According to the Middle East Monitor, radicalized sectors of the military and political establishment argue that non-Jewish lives are secondary to their goals. Invoking the "Amalek" narrative reflects the same mindset that shielded Epstein, where victims are deemed sub-human and therefore undeserving of mercy. This highlights systemic hypocrisy in Western nations, which claim to champion human rights while allowing elites to operate under a separate code.

Cultural permissiveness ensures predators connected to intelligence networks remain unpunished.

The Intelligence Nexus

The psychological profile of such “messianic” predators often includes reliance on intelligence ties and elite networks to avoid scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal and Times of Israel have reported on Jeffrey Epstein’s close relationship with the Israeli political establishment, including former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a connection that afforded him an unusual degree of access and protection. This insulation from consequence can reinforce a self-image of being above ordinary moral and legal constraints. When combined with belief systems that portray certain groups as occupying a higher tier of existence, this mindset enables a profound detachment from the suffering inflicted on those deemed “goyim” or reduced to mere instruments of use. Without confronting these underlying ideologies, systemic abuse and state violence continue to be rationalized as spiritual or strategic necessities. Legal systems, rooted in universal accountability, remain poorly equipped to restrain perpetrators who believe their actions are justified by a distorted sense of divine sanction.