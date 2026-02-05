Please Wait...

US-’Israeli’ Aggression on Lebanon - January 2026

access_time 6 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

The US-backed "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon in early 2026 has intensified, causing widespread destruction and severe harm to civilians.

Throughout January, Lebanon was subjected to relentless airstrikes, drone assaults, shelling, and ground incursions carried out by the "Israeli" occupation, with full political and military cover from the United States. These acts of aggression resulted in 16 martyrs and 37 wounded, reflecting a continued policy of intimidation, collective punishment, and blatant disregard for international law.

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression IsraeliOccupation

