US-’Israeli’ Aggression on Lebanon - January 2026
Infographics by Abir Qanso
The US-backed "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon in early 2026 has intensified, causing widespread destruction and severe harm to civilians.
Throughout January, Lebanon was subjected to relentless airstrikes, drone assaults, shelling, and ground incursions carried out by the "Israeli" occupation, with full political and military cover from the United States. These acts of aggression resulted in 16 martyrs and 37 wounded, reflecting a continued policy of intimidation, collective punishment, and blatant disregard for international law.
