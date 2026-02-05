- Home
Trump: Feds Should Take ‘Softer Touch’ in Minneapolis
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump acknowledged Wednesday that federal authorities may need a "softer touch" in Minneapolis amid immigration tensions, while emphasizing the continued strength of law enforcement.
“I learned that maybe we could use a little bit of a softer touch. But you still have to be tough,” Trump told NBC News.
ICE agents killed Renee Nicole Good on January 7 and nurse Alex Pretti two weeks later in Minneapolis. Trump said, “We're dealing with really hard criminals,” while Mayor Frey called the operations an “invasion” on democracy.
The Minneapolis situation has drawn national attention, with protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] operations sparking political fallout and debate over federal deportation policies and civil liberties.
The Trump administration is withdrawing 700 immigration officers from Minnesota, though 2,000 remain, as lawmakers call for investigations after fatal shootings and reports of aggressive ICE tactics.
