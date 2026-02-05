Please Wait...

Mousavi: Upgraded Iranian Ballistic Missiles Sharpen Deterrence

folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated that Iran has bolstered its deterrence capabilities through upgrades to domestically produced ballistic missiles.

Mousavi made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to an Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] missile town.

“By upgrading its ballistic missiles in all technical dimensions, Iran has been able to strengthen its deterrence power,” Iran’s top military official said during the visit, accompanied by Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRG Aerospace Force.

Mousavi said Iran is ready to confront any aggression, noting it has shifted to offensive asymmetric warfare after last June’s US-"Israeli" attacks that claimed over 1,000 people.

"Israel" launched an unprovoked war on June 13, with the US striking Iranian nuclear sites, and in response, Iran targeted strategic sites in the occupied territories and at Al-Udeid while boosting its defensive and offensive capabilities.

The region braces for potential conflict after the US deployed forces and threatened Iran, with Tehran warning any attack would trigger an immediate response. Tensions eased slightly as diplomacy resumes, with Iranian and US officials set to meet in Oman Friday over the nuclear program.

Earlier this week, General Mousavi warned that any enemy miscalculation would trigger a “rapid” and “decisive” response, stressing that Iranian forces “think only of victory” and are fully ready to confront threats and deliver a retaliatory slap.

