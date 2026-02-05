Escalating ’Israeli’ Violations Shatter Gaza Ceasefire, Kill Dozens

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces continued breaching the Gaza ceasefire on its 118th day, leaving dozens of Palestinians dead or wounded and inflicting further destruction across the besieged Strip.

Over the past 24 hours, at least 24 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in continued “Israeli” violations across multiple areas.

Hospitals reported receiving 24 martyrs and 38 wounded within the same period as occupation forces intensified attacks despite the ceasefire officially remaining in effect.

Earlier Thursday, a Palestinian girl was wounded after occupation forces opened fire on a tent sheltering displaced civilians near the Abu Hamid roundabout in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

“Israeli” naval vessels also fired toward the Khan Younis shoreline.

In northern Gaza, occupation forces demolished residential buildings in Jabalia refugee camp, while “Israeli” warplanes launched airstrikes on areas where occupation troops are positioned northeast of Gaza City.

Additional air raids struck zones east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, targeting areas surrounding occupation military sites.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, ongoing “Israeli” violations have resulted in at least 556 martyrs, more than 1,500 injuries, and the recovery of 717 bodies from beneath the rubble.

The total toll since the start of the “Israeli” aggression on October 7, 2023, has risen to 71,825 martyrs and 171,608 wounded, as Gaza continues to endure relentless military assaults, vast destruction, and worsening humanitarian conditions under occupation.