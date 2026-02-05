Please Wait...

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Help Ease Regional Tensions, Not Mediate

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Help Ease Regional Tensions, Not Mediate
31 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia is not seeking to impose itself as a mediator between the "Israeli" occupation, Iran, or the United States amid mounting tensions in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, stressing that Moscow is instead engaging through existing diplomatic channels.

“Right now, we are not forcing ourselves as middlemen to 'Israel' or Iran or the United States. In our contacts with them, we just discuss this situation,” Lavrov said in an interview with Rick Sanchez on RT.

Lavrov said Russia remains closely attentive to developments in the region, highlighting Iran’s role as a key partner and neighboring state.

“Iran is our partner, close partner, and neighbor. And, of course, we care about how things develop now,” he stressed.

He warned that the current escalation between Washington and Tehran carries serious risks not only for Iran but for the wider region.

“Especially this situation is potentially explosive, not only for Iran itself, but for the entire Middle East. There are too many mines waiting to go off, just waiting for someone to tread on them,” Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, the "Israeli" occupation, the United States, and Iran are all aware that Russia is prepared to play a constructive role in de-escalation and in upholding previously reached agreements.

“And I think 'Israel,' America, and Iran know that we are ready to contribute to solving the situation and to observing the agreements previously achieved,” he added.

Comments

