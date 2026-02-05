Loyalty to the Resistance Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression, Affirms Solidarity with Iran

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benovelent, the Most Merciful

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc held its regular session on 5/2/2026, during which it discussed several political and parliamentary issues and issued the following statement:

The world continues to hold its breath, listening to US President Donald Trump beating the drums of war against the Islamic Republic of Iran amid clear Zionist pressure and extortion. Washington is mobilizing its fleets and warships in an unprecedented aggressive display in the region. However, the response of the Islamic Republic comes from His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, may God preserve him, from all leadership figures, and from the conscious and courageous Iranian people, determined to confront the enemies with firmness and steadfastness. If the Americans start this war, they will not be able to control its course and outcome, as it will become a regional war encompassing the entire area.

The Zionist enemy continues to escalate its crimes of aggression against Lebanon and Palestine without any accountability or international oversight, and with complete US and Western collusion, causing dozens of civilian casualties and massive destruction in targeted villages, towns, and locations, while the world remains inactive in deterring or stopping the aggression. Meanwhile, the supporters of the resistance and their patient, noble, and sacrificial environment, together with all patriotic and honorable Lebanese, provide an example of steadfastness, awareness of the stage and its dangers, and national responsibility, reflecting their commitment to citizenship characterized by pride, dignity, and human honor.

In light of several developments and new events in Lebanon, the region, and the world, the bloc notes the following:

First: The bloc expresses its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, government, and people, against US aggressive threats. It affirms that the firm and steadfast stance of Iran, both leadership and people, will be able to face the aggressors if a confrontation occurs. The world has become accustomed to seeing the Islamic Republic of Iran as a model for all nations and governments in preserving national sovereignty and thwarting enemy conspiracies. The bloc hopes that God will grant the Islamic Republic continued ability to protect its sovereign and mission-driven principles and congratulates its leadership, officials, and people on the 47th anniversary of its victory, wishing them ongoing pride and triumph.

Second: The bloc condemns the escalating criminal Zionist aggression, from daily assassination crimes to the intensive targeting of civilian facilities, the dumping of toxins on crops and agricultural lands, endangering the health of Lebanese citizens with chronic diseases, and causing desertification in frontline areas to keep them empty of inhabitants. It also condemns international silence on these acts, censures the failure to act against these terrorist crimes, and holds international institutions fully responsible for the continuation of these violations without taking the necessary measures, whether by pressuring the enemy or adopting punitive actions that would stop ongoing criminal killings and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Third: Following the approval of the general budget for 2026, the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc urges the government to ensure that the Ministry of Finance immediately addresses the correction of public sector salaries across all branches, including retirees, within a comprehensive approach. This approach should start with responding to the demands of all branches, approving increases that have a real impact on the ability of employees, workers, and retirees to meet the requirements of a dignified life, and accelerating the process of structural reform and rationalization of the public sector without affecting acquired rights.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Thursday, 5-2-2026

16 Sha’ban 1447 AH