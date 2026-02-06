Iran’s Top General: Khorramshahr-4 Signals That We Won’t Trade Power for Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The political deputy to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Yadollah Javani stressed that the unveiling of the Khorramshahr-4 missile sends a firm message to the United States: “Iran will not relinquish its military power, regardless of diplomatic negotiations.”

Javani emphasized that Iran “will not retreat from its positions and does not seek war,” while cautioning that any “mistake by the enemy will be met with a strong response.”

He added that Iran’s negotiating team approaches talks “with full confidence, relying on Iran’s strength and military capabilities.” Affirming that “The US has “returned to negotiations humbled,” noting that Iran’s approach remains rooted in “power and deterrence, not concession or weakness.”

Touching on the strategic importance of Iran’s missile program, Javani stated that the Khorramshahr-4 missile possesses significant destructive capacity. He stressed that adversaries must take this capability seriously and recognize the consequences of underestimating it.

Javani pointed out that ongoing Western efforts to bring Iran’s missile development into negotiations are driven by their acknowledgment of Iran’s high level of deterrence.

The IRG Aerospace Force officially inducted the Khorramshahr-4 into service at one of Iran’s “missile cities,” describing it as among the country’s most advanced hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Javani further warned that any military aggression against Iran would escalate into a regional conflict, adding that US power is diminishing. A miscalculation by Iran’s enemies, he said, “would be their last mistake in the region.”

He reaffirmed that Iran has proven to be “the party most committed to regional security,” and that enhancing this security is a core priority for Tehran. “We have sent clear messages to actors outside the region that igniting fire here will burn them as well,” he said.

In a related development, Javani noted that the recent dispatching of a drone toward a US aircraft carrier demonstrated Iran’s ability to monitor all US naval activity in the region. He stressed that Iran depends entirely on its own defense capabilities and that its “hand is full” in this regard.

Javani also highlighted the importance of Iran’s cooperative relations with Russia and China, as both countries understand that US movements in the region also pose challenges to their own strategic interests.