The Zion Broker: Epstein’s Shadow War for Regional Supremacy

By Staff,

Jeffrey Epstein was far more than a disgraced pervert operating a sex-trafficking ring for the global elite; newly unsealed federal documents suggest he was a high-level broker working tirelessly to ensure “Israeli” supremacy across the Middle East. According to Anadolu Agency, a declassified FBI report citing a confidential intelligence source indicates that federal investigators became "convinced" Epstein was an “Israeli” operative trained under former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. These records, part of a massive 3-million-page release by the Justice Department in early 2026, portray Epstein as a man who leveraged his access to the highest echelons of American power to install loyalists to “Israel” while aggressively sabotaging its regional rivals.

Strategizing the White House: The Bolton Maneuver

Evidence from the leaked files highlights Epstein’s role in orchestrating a network of hardline officials within the first Trump administration to guarantee a pro-“Israel” and anti-Iran foreign policy. For instance, The Guardian reported that Epstein actively lobbied for the appointment of John Bolton to a senior national security role, viewing the hawkish diplomat as a "loyalist" whose aggressive posture toward Tehran mirrored his own geopolitical objectives. Although Bolton was initially passed over for the Secretary of State position, the documents show that Epstein continued to use his influence with figures like Steve Bannon and the Trump transition team to keep Bolton "in the mix." This persistence eventually led to Bolton’s 2018 appointment as National Security Adviser.

Shadow Diplomacy: Cyber Weapons and Arab Alliances

The documents further detail how Epstein functioned as a clandestine bridge between “Israeli” leadership and the monarchies of the Arab world, facilitating defense and surveillance deals years before official diplomatic ties were established. Notably, the European Centre for Democracy and Human Rights reports that Epstein acted as a central intermediary for Ehud Barak, arranging secret meetings with Emirati elites to secure investments for “Israeli” military technology firms. These interactions reportedly included channeling funds to Carbyne, a cybersecurity company with deep ties to the elite Signal Intelligence Unit 8200. As a result, “Israeli” monitoring tools were effectively embedded into the infrastructure of Gulf nations.

The Anti-Iran Campaign: Sabotaging Regional Diplomacy

Beyond personnel and technology, Epstein’s correspondence reveals a relentless campaign to dismantle any potential diplomatic thaw between the United States and Iran. For example, Jacobin reported on emails from 2018 in which Epstein expressed visceral opposition to any "real deal" with Tehran. He coached Steve Bannon on hawkish media talking points and advocated for military pressure to protect “Israeli” interests. Epstein’s "briefing materials," sent to associates like Larry Summers, consistently characterized the Iranian government as an existential threat requiring a permanent military solution. This approach underscores his dedication to a regional order where “Israel” remains the undisputed hegemon.

Banking on Hegemony: The Rothschild Connection

Financial records included in the release also point to a multi-million dollar partnership between Epstein and the French-“Israeli” branch of the Rothschild banking dynasty, which was aimed at resolving legal disputes with American authorities. Specifically, Anadolu Agency reported that Epstein signed a $25 million "risk analysis" agreement with the Edmond de Rothschild Group in 2015—a deal signed by Baroness Ariane de Rothschild just years after Epstein’s initial sex crime conviction. This partnership later extended into high-stakes diplomacy, with Epstein allegedly advising the Baroness and Ehud Barak on how to leverage Rothschild capital to fund "offensive cyber" ventures serving the strategic interests of the “Israeli” state.

Elite Impunity and the Backdoor to Power

The unsealed files provide a chilling look at the impunity of the Western elite, revealing how a convicted predator could maintain a "super secure" rear entrance to his Manhattan home specifically for sessions with presidential advisers. According to The Guardian, Steve Bannon sought this hidden access to avoid surveillance while he and Epstein strategized over the removal of federal officials and the advancement of right-wing movements across Europe. This level of access allowed Epstein to function not merely as a socialite, but as a shadow diplomat whose primary loyalty appears to have been the advancement of “Israeli” geopolitical dominance—even at the expense of regional stability.

A Legacy of Unprosecuted Influence

The revelations surrounding Epstein’s ties to “Israeli” intelligence and his influence over White House personnel suggest that the full scope of his activities remains largely unprosecuted. Moving forward, as federal investigators continue to scrutinize the handling of classified materials by his former associates, these documents provide a roadmap of how private interests and foreign operatives can successfully architect American foreign policy from the shadows.