Indirect Iran–US Dialogue Kicks Off in Muscat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran–United States negotiations scheduled for Friday morning in Muscat will be conducted indirectly, with no direct engagement between the two delegations, despite earlier announcements suggesting formal nuclear talks.

The move came amid heightened tensions after the joint US–"Israeli" attack on Iran in June, with officials stressing there is “no talk of direct negotiations” and noting that even limited talks can “push back the spectra of war and escalation,” however temporarily.

On Wednesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had reaffirmed that nuclear negotiations with Washington were scheduled for Friday in Muscat.

“Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday,” he stated on X, also expressing gratitude to Oman for hosting and facilitating the diplomatic track.

Initial plans for the meeting had faced possible cancellation, after Washington reportedly imposed new conditions. As per sources, disagreements emerged over the scope of the discussions.

However, diplomatic pressure from at least nine Arab and Muslim countries persuaded the US administration to proceed. According to US officials cited by journalist Barak Ravid, regional leaders urged the Trump administration not to withdraw from the talks.

“We have told the Arabs that we will do the meeting if they insist. But we are very skeptical,” one official said.

However, Tehran has been clear that the Muscat talks are strictly focused on the nuclear file. Iranian negotiators have refused to expand the agenda to include the missile program or other domestic issues, despite reported pressure from Washington and Arab mediators.

According to "Israeli" KAN, Iran responded firmly: “We are ready to discuss the nuclear file only.”

Iran maintains that it is open to dialogue, but only if Washington offers serious guarantees and avoids imposing additional demands.

