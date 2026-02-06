Beijing Backs Cuba in US Showdown

By Staff, Agencies

China has expressed support for Cuba’s sovereignty after the United States labeled the island’s socialist government a security threat, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, in Beijing on Thursday.

“China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, opposes unwarranted interference by external forces, and rejects any attempt to deprive the Cuban people of their rights to survival and development,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said after the meeting.

Lin added that China is ready to support Cuba “to the best of its ability.”

Parrilla wrote on X that the sides “affirmed the special and strategic nature of the historical ties between the two socialist countries.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in relations with Cuba, accusing the island of aligning itself with “hostile countries, transnational terrorist groups, and malign actors.”

He claimed that Cuba’s military cooperation and contact with Russia, China, Iran, as well as Palestinian armed group Hamas and Lebanese group Hezbollah, “directly threaten” US national security.

“The United States has zero tolerance for the depredations of the communist Cuban regime,” Trump’s executive order said.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected the allegations. “Cuba is not a terrorist country. Cuba is also not a threat to the security of the United States. We do not protect terrorists,” he said on Thursday.

Diaz-Canel said Cuba is ready for dialogue with the US “without pressure and without preconditions, and on the basis of equality and respect.”

The US abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month, and he denied charges in New York, while Trump and Rubio threatened Colombia and Nicaragua as Trump hosted Colombia’s Petro in a cordial White House meeting.