Yemen’s Leader Mobilizes for Friday Mass Rally

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi has urged supporters to join a massive Friday rally in solidarity with Muslim nations and to denounce what he called American-Zionist schemes against the Islamic Ummah.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Sayyed al-Houthi said American and Zionist tyranny and arrogance target the entire region and seek to subjugate the Islamic nation.

He said the leaders of the United States, Britain, and the Zionist entity are among those responsible for the most heinous and despicable crimes and atrocities.

Yemen’s Leader said the million-strong Friday turnout by Yemenis would reaffirm their steadfast solidarity with Iran, Lebanon, and other Islamic nations.

He expressed support for the oppressed Palestinian people, who suffer daily from ongoing Zionist aggression, despite frequent violations of agreements.

“This [rally] is in response to the request of our fighting brothers in Palestine and in support of the oppressed Palestinian people who suffer daily from continuous ‘Zionist’ aggression, including killing, siege, kidnapping, displacement, demolition of homes, and the torture of prisoners in all its forms,” Yemen’s leader said.

He reiterated the commitment of the Yemeni people to support Palestine and prepare for future confrontations against the "Israeli" enemy and its allies.

“This occurs despite agreements… the ‘Israeli’ enemy does not adhere to,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, saying the turnout will show support for Palestine and readiness for the next confrontation.

Sayyed al-Houthi also called upon all Muslim nations to recognize the true goals of their enemies and to confront tyranny.

“Our people affirm their firm stance in solidarity with Iran, Lebanon, and other Islamic nations against American and ‘Zionist’ tyranny that targets the region,” he said.

He warned that “the danger lies in neglect, abandonment, and heedlessness,” urging Muslims to confront tyranny.

Sayyed al-Houthi condemned attacks on Palestinians and Al-Aqsa, saying they must not become normal, and accused the enemies of pursuing “Greater 'Israel'” and “changing the Middle East.”

“Their continuous attacks on the Palestinian people, the daily violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the usurpation of lands in the West Bank, the building of ‘settlements’ on them, and the daily brutal crimes against the Palestinian people must never turn into ordinary scenes on television screens in the sight and hearing of two billion Muslims,” he concluded.