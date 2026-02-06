Graham Quits Meeting After Lebanon Refuses to Label Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Lindsey Graham abruptly cut short a meeting with Lebanon’s Chief of Defense, General Rodolphe Haykal, after the latter refused to label Hezbollah a “terrorist” group—highlighting Washington’s ongoing meddling in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

According to a statement published by Graham on X, the US senator questioned General Haykal directly on whether he considered Hezbollah a terrorist group. The Lebanese official responded, “No, not in the context of Lebanon,” prompting Graham to terminate the meeting.

The senator, known for his hawkish foreign policy positions, stated, “Hezbollah has been designated as a terrorist organization by both Republican and Democrat administrations since 1997.”

He criticized the Lebanese Armed Forces, suggesting that as long as such positions persist within the military, the US “doesn’t have a reliable partner” in Lebanon, and ended his remarks with a sweeping condemnation of the region, stating, “I am tired of the double speak in the Middle East. Too much is at stake.”

The remarks expose the US’s double standard: while trying to control Lebanon’s politics, Washington has supported "Israel’s" 2024 war on Lebanon both politically and materially.

Under Biden, a US-made 2,000-pound Mark 84 bomb supplied to "Israel" was used to assassinate Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sept. 27, 2024, destroying six buildings and claiming dozens of senior Islamic Resistance leaders.

Moreover, the US calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament while limiting Lebanon’s army. But retired colonel Nidal Zahwi says Washington and Western powers have long controlled the army’s weapons, blocking upgrades needed to confront "Israel".

Zahwi said the US treats Lebanon’s army as part of its regional military presence, noting a major US base in Hamat, northern Lebanon.

He also said the US base was built in Lebanon “without official coordination… or approval of the head of state,” through secret deals with Lebanese commanders, and that the Lebanese Army depends on Washington, citing when a guard fired at an “Israeli” drone.

"The American side then froze the supply of 5.65 caliber ammunition to the Lebanese army for almost two years," he revealed, further concluding that "The Lebanese army has no forces or means to resist 'Israeli' ground intervention. 'Israeli' military technology is completely superior to that of Lebanon."