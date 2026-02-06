Deadly Blast Targets Shia Worshippers in Islamabad Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful explosion struck a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, during Friday prayers, killing and wounding dozens of worshippers in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent months.

Police said the blast occurred as congregants gathered for prayers, with initial reports indicating at least 30 people killed and more than 130 others injured.

Emergency services rushed victims to nearby hospitals as authorities began assessing the scale of the devastation.

Police official Zafar Iqbal confirmed that the nature of the explosion remains under investigation, noting that several victims were critically wounded and the casualty toll could rise.

Islamabad and other major Pakistani cities have previously experienced deadly attacks targeting civilians and places of worship, often attributed to militant groups operating in the region.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing militants to use Afghan territory to plan assaults inside Pakistan, an allegation Kabul denies, insisting the violence is an internal Pakistani issue.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), formed in 2007 by a coalition of militant commanders from Pashtun tribal areas, has been blamed for numerous attacks across the country, including bombings targeting religious sites, security forces, and public gatherings.