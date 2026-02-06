China Urges US-Russia Nuclear Talks After New START Expiry

By Staff, Agencies

China has called on the United States to resume dialogue with Russia on strategic stability and outline next steps following the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Speaking Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing believes Washington and Moscow should restart talks to manage nuclear risks and chart a path forward after the treaty’s lapse.

He stressed that continued dialogue between the two nuclear powers remains essential to preserving global strategic stability.

The appeal follows remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting nuclear experts should work toward a new and modernized arms control agreement rather than extending New START.

Lin said China supports renewed US-Russia engagement and further steps beyond the expired treaty despite shifting geopolitical conditions.

US officials have indicated that Washington seeks a broader replacement agreement. Speaking at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said the previous treaty was flawed because it excluded certain nuclear weapons categories.

It did not include China, and that the New START expired on February 5 and the United States aims for a more comprehensive framework involving additional nuclear-armed states.

DiNanno added that Washington remains committed to pursuing a durable agreement aligned with what he described as Trump’s vision for a modernized arms control framework, while maintaining the capacity to activate undeployed nuclear potential if required by emerging threats.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said the future of strategic arms control was discussed during talks held in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there is mutual recognition of the need to begin negotiations as soon as possible, stressing that both sides must adopt responsible positions as the post-New START era takes shape.