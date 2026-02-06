Hezbollah Condemns Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful

Statement issued by Hezbollah regarding the mosque bombing in Pakistan:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the terrorist bombing carried out by the hands of takfiri terrorism at the Khadija al-Kubra Mosque in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, which took place during Friday prayers and resulted in dozens of martyrs and a large number of wounded.

This treacherous attack once again confirms that this deviant takfiri ideology, which brings together gangs of bloodthirsty killers who excommunicate all those who differ from them in opinion and thought, remains a dangerous tool manipulated whenever the forces of global arrogance and the powers of this world seek to spread discord and corruption, fragment states and societies, and undermine their security and stability.

Hezbollah affirms that this terrorist ideology does not target one group over another, but rather strikes anyone who stands with truth against falsehood, regardless of religion, gender, or ethnicity. This necessitates full cooperation among all Arab and Islamic countries at the security, intellectual, educational, cultural, and religious levels to eradicate this criminal ideology and expel these killers and criminals from our societies and countries.

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, asks God Almighty to grant mercy to the fallen, a swift recovery to the wounded, and security and peace to the Pakistani people.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Friday, 6-2-2026

17 Sha’ban 1447 AH