US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Post Nuclear Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that any nuclear agreement must come through “calm” dialogue without pressure or threats after indirect talks with the US in Oman on Friday. Hours later, Washington announced a fresh round of sanctions on Tehran.

Araghchi welcomed the resumption of dialogue with the US after “eight turbulent months” and called the eight-hour negotiations in Muscat on Friday, mediated by Oman’s foreign minister, a “good start.” Both sides share a “consensus” on the need to continue the talks, Tehran’s top diplomat said in a statement.

Moments after the talks ended, the US Department of State announced restrictions against 15 entities, two individuals and 14 vessels, accusing them of being linked to what it called “the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products.” It said the move was part of a “maximum pressure campaign” launched by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Araghchi said that the Iranian delegation “made it clear” that any dialogue should be free of threats or pressure.

In a post on X, he added that Iran “enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year.”

According to the minister, the past eight months have created the atmosphere of “great distrust” that needs to be overcome.

Tensions have surged since US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last June, with Tehran denouncing Washington and "Israel" of fueling unrest. Despite Iran stressing its peaceful nuclear program and limiting talks to that issue, the US has escalated militarily and politically after quitting the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions.