IRG: Missile’s ‘Extraordinary Destructive Power’ Underlines Iran’s Refusal to Abandon Defense

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards' [IRG] deputy political commander Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said Iran’s recent display of a powerful ballistic missile with “extraordinary destructive power” signals its refusal to give up its defensive capabilities.

General Javani made the remarks on Thursday, referring to the Khorramshahr-4 missile, whose operational performance was recently showcased by the Corps during unveiling of a new “missile city.”

According to IRG, the projectile has a range of 2,000 kilometers [1,242 miles], an impact accuracy of approximately 30 meters, and high penetration capability due to its hypersonic speed and maneuverability, reaching Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 within it.

Javani noted that the Islamic Republic’s adversaries should take heed of the development, and identified Khorramshahr-4 as only one element of Iran’s broader military capability.

“Although Iran has come to the negotiating table, it has no intention of giving up its military power,” he said, speaking as Iranian representatives were preparing to join indirect talks with the US in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Javani said, “We are not seeking war, but if the other side makes a mistake, we will respond decisively,” stressing Iran negotiates from strength, has “never trusted the other side,” and that “the US…has returned to the negotiating table in humiliation, while Iran has not changed its principles.”

Commenting on US demands to discuss Iran’s missile program, Javani said its strong deterrence worried adversaries, but he insisted, “Iran’s defensive power must be preserved and strengthened,” noting that all political factions support maintaining the country’s defenses.

Javani reiterated that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to repel any aggression, saying, “There will be no element of surprise. We will not relinquish our sovereignty,” and highlighting the nation’s unity and resilience.

He also referenced a recent shift from defensive to offensive doctrine, warning that “if the enemy makes a mistake, it may be their last one in the region.”

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief said the shift to an offensive doctrine follows last June’s US‑"Israel"‑backed war, with Iran now acting “rapid, decisive, and outside US calculations.”

Javani said the Armed Forces have safeguarded the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, warning that “if a regional war erupts, its flames will burn all of them.” He stressed Iran seeks regional stability, can defend its sovereignty, and that drone activity near US vessels is part of monitoring enemy movements.

Responding to Europe’s designation of the IRG as a “terrorist” group, Javani called it “absurd” and discrediting, highlighting the corps’ role under General Qassem Soleimani in defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria, and accusing European governments of using the move to apply psychological pressure on Iran.