Congresswoman Ramirez Calls to Cut US Arms to ’Israel’ Amid Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

US Congresswoman Delia Ramirez warned that Gaza remains under relentless attack, accusing Washington of fueling the violence by supplying military aid to the "Israeli" occupation entity.

“There is no ceasefire in Gaza. US-supplied bombs are still being used to murder Palestinians,” Ramirez wrote in a post on the US social media platform X, sharing a report that said "Israeli" strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians, including several children, last week in the besieged area despite a ceasefire.

Ramirez called on legislators to exercise their congressional authority regarding US foreign military aid and to back her proposed legislation, known as Block The Bombs Act.

“Congress must assert its authority and put an end to the genocide. We must pass my Block The Bombs Act, which would stop the use of MK-series bombs and end our complicity in these horrors.

“Not one more bomb, not one more dollar, not one more excuse,” she added.

Last week, the US State Department approved massive new series of military sales to “Israel” totaling more than $6.5 billion in three separate contracts.

According to a statement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the approvals for "Israel" include the sale of AH-64E Apache twin-turboshaft attack helicopters along with associated equipment, which is valued at around $3.8 billion. The main contractors for the deal would be Boeing and Lockheed Martin military and aerospace manufacturers.

In addition, the department authorized a potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles along with related equipment, which is estimated to be worth approximately $1.98 billion. AM General LLC would be the principal contractor, it said.

“The proposed sale will improve 'Israel’s' capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the mobility of its ground forces during operations,” the agency said.

The State Department also cleared a potential sale of power packs for Namer Armored Personnel Carriers, excluding transmissions. This deal includes integrated logistics support and associated equipment, with an estimated worth of $740 million. The main contractor for this project would be Rolls-Royce Solutions America.

The United States has faced ongoing criticism for its backing of "Israel" during the genocidal war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of almost 72,000 individuals, predominantly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

A number of American legislators, among them Senator Bernie Sanders, often urge the US government to cease its military aid to "Israel", accusing it of being complicit in the ongoing war on Gaza.