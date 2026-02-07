Documents Reveal Epstein Funded IOF And Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

Epstein funneled money to the IOF and illegal settlements

United States Department of Justice [DOJ] documents revealed that convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein funneled funds to the "Israeli" military and a group backing illegal settlements.

According to the documents, IRS records show that Epstein donated funds to the "Israeli" military and the Jewish National Fund [JNF], an organization that funds illegal Jewish settlements in occupied Palestine.

In one document related to 2005, one of Epstein’s so-called charitable foundations donated $25,000 to a US-based organization raising funds to support "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and military infrastructure.

The JNF, which was founded in 1901 with the sole purpose of acquiring Palestinian land for illegal settlements in occupied Palestine, had received a $15,000 donation, according to the same IRS records cited by the DOJ.

Epstein made use of his charity foundations to try to improve his public image, tarnished by his reputation as a pedophilic, shady businessman linked to the "Israeli" Mossad spy agency, with a tendency to attract and connect defenseless minors to powerful people lusting for minors.

US President Donald Trump raped a 13-year-old girl at Epstein’s solicitation, yet he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing despite his close ties to Epstein.

Epstein died by apparent suicide on August 10, 2019, during Trump’s presidency, under mysterious circumstances while in a high-security New York prison.

Despite documents showing his deep ties to the "Israeli" occupation entity, the White House has promoted the narrative that he worked for Russia or was possibly a double agent.