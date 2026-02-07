’Israeli’ Forces Storm West Bank Homes, Detain Residents

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out a sweeping wave of raids and detentions early Saturday across the occupied West Bank and al-Quds, storming homes and seizing Palestinian residents.

In the northern West Bank, IOF troops raided eastern Nablus, Beit Ummar, Anabta, and Attil, sparking clashes and detaining at least six Palestinians, who were taken to undisclosed locations.

Meanwhile, in Ramallah, IOF raids hit Beit Liqya and Qibya, where troops used sonic grenades and tear gas and detained a Palestinian from his home.

In the southern West Bank, IOF raids struck Dura and Halhul in al-Khalil, with checkpoints erected and two Palestinians detained, while in occupied al-Quds, forces stormed Anata, Kafr Aqab, and Qalandia camp, detaining at least one young man.

Two days ago, IOF detained at least 14 Palestinians during a wave of assaults across multiple locations in the occupied West Bank.

Most detentions were concentrated in the al-Khalil governorate, where eight Palestinians were seized, including seven young men arrested during raids on multiple neighborhoods in the city, according to Wafa.

In nearby Yatta, IOF conducted wide-scale home searches, temporarily detaining and interrogating residents inside a house converted into a military outpost before taking another young man into custody.