’Israeli’ Media: ’Israel’ Covertly Supported Gaza Militants Against Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media reported that Zionist occupation has covertly supplied funds, weapons, and field protection to militant groups in Gaza in an effort to counter the Hamas resistance movement.

According to a Friday report from the "Israeli" daily newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" [YA], foreign accounts suggest that the militants have received rifles and ammunition from "Israel", in addition to logistical support that includes fuel, food, vehicles, and other necessities.

The report said that the support has allowed the militants to function in proximity to locations where "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] are stationed, facilitating their entrenchment near zones controlled by "Israel" in the territory.

The assistance is estimated to cost tens of millions of shekels, sourced from the budget of the IOF.

YA noted that these groups operate independently of formal command systems and are not directly monitored by the IOF or "Israel’s" so-called internal security service, "Shin Bet". They are utilized for specific tactical purposes.

The roles reportedly involve locating Hamas fighters in tunnels or among debris close to "Israeli" positions, along with conducting abductions aimed at minimizing threats to IOF.

The militant outfit, under the leadership of Yasser Abu Shabab prior to his death, was highlighted by the newspaper as the sole group conducting its activities so openly, sharing videos that conveyed a sense of confidence and a challenge to Hamas.

The report said the policy has faced backlash in the "Israeli"-occupied territories, with evaluations suggesting that the militants do not have the necessary organizational strength or public support to present a real threat to Hamas or its military faction.

According to the newspaper, analysts have indicated that it is improbable for these groups to take the place of Hamas, which has reportedly been regaining its power and reinforcing its control throughout the ceasefire.

The report stated that the militants, without central leadership or a clear organization, face considerable challenges in their efforts to displace Hamas.

The report links "Israel’s" current tactics to its 1980s use of allied militias in Lebanon, highlighting coordination with the Kataib militia in the Sabra and Shatila massacre, where children’s bodies were left in the streets and "Israel" dug mass graves—an atrocity for which the 1983 Kahan Commission held then-war minister Ariel Sharon personally responsible.