Three Palestinians Martyred Across Gaza in Fresh Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces killed three Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy, in a series of raids and attacks across the Gaza Strip, in what Palestinian sources described as another breach of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Medical sources said Sunday that “Israeli” forces shot and killed 16-year-old Mohammed al-Sarhi near Salah al-Din Mosque in the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. The killing occurred amid gunfire in the area, which residents say has become a near-daily occurrence in zones under “Israeli” military control since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025.

Palestinian sources had earlier confirmed the martyrdom of a teenager in Zaytoun, later identifying the victim as al-Sarhi. The incident reflects a broader pattern of shootings targeting civilians attempting to move through contested areas, inspect damaged homes, or retrieve personal belongings near “Israeli” positions.

In northern Gaza, Salem Rouhi al-Sous, 33, was killed in the town of Beit Lahia by an explosive device linked to “Israeli” occupation forces. An 18-year-old, Nabil Hassan al-Sous, was injured in the same blast.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, Naseem Abu al-Ajeen, 20, was shot dead east of Deir al-Balah after “Israeli” gunfire swept the area. The three killings occurred in different locations within a matter of hours, underscoring the continued use of lethal force across the Strip despite the ceasefire remaining formally in place.

In addition to ground fire, “Israeli” warplanes and artillery carried out attacks in southern Gaza. Airstrikes targeted Rafah, while another strike hit eastern Khan Yunis, including a water reservoir, further aggravating Gaza’s already severe water crisis. Much of the territory’s water infrastructure remains damaged, operating on minimal pumping capacity and emergency repairs.

Earlier in the day, additional shelling and air raids struck several areas, particularly zones under “Israeli” military presence. Images from northern Gaza showed extensive destruction in the Jabaliya refugee camp following repeated bombardment in recent days.

The escalation comes as Gaza’s healthcare system continues to collapse. Hospitals are operating under extreme shortages of medicine, equipment, fuel, and specialized staff, forcing the rationing of services amid recurring casualties from military attacks.

Health authorities report that more than 1,200 patients have died while awaiting “Israeli” permits to seek medical treatment outside Gaza, with evacuation blocked even in critical cases. Thousands of others remain trapped without access to life-saving care.

Since the ceasefire took effect in October, Palestinian authorities have documented hundreds of violations, including shootings, bombardment, and attacks on civilian infrastructure. These violations have killed at least 580 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,500, while bodies continue to be recovered from areas previously inaccessible.

Since the start of its genocidal assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the occupying entity has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, the majority of them women and children.