Sheikh Qassem to Give Address at Inauguration Ceremony of Lebanon Medical Center

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem is set to deliver a speech today on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. at the inauguration ceremony of the Lebanon Medical Center in Hadath, Beirut.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah

Comments

