“Israel” Moves Forward on Death Penalty for Palestinian Detainees After Knesset Vote

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” prison authorities have finalized plans to carry out executions of Palestinian detainees following the first-reading approval of a controversial death penalty bill, according to reports.

The plans, reported by “Israeli” Channel 13 and echoed across multiple outlets on Sunday, include establishing a dedicated execution facility, forming specialized execution teams, and enforcing strict isolation measures for those sentenced to death.

Executions are planned to be carried out by hanging, with three prison guards pressing execution buttons simultaneously while the condemned remain fully isolated from other inmates.

Specially trained volunteers would be recruited for the execution teams, with preparations completed in advance. Reports indicate that executions could be carried out within 90 days of a final judgment.

The law prioritizes what “Israeli” authorities term “elite prisoners,” primarily hundreds of detainees taken from Gaza, followed by Palestinians arrested later in the occupied West Bank for alleged “serious operations.”

Channel 13 also noted that a delegation from the “Israeli” prison service is expected to travel to an East Asian country that practices similar execution methods.

The bill has drawn strong condemnation from Palestinian factions. Hamas described the legislation as an extension of “‘Israel’s’ racist and criminal policies,” accusing it of legalizing organized mass killings, and called on the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to condemn the measure, impose sanctions, and monitor prison conditions, where systematic torture has already resulted in dozens of deaths.

Islamic Jihad warned that the law represents “a dangerous escalation in the ongoing extermination and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people,” highlighting “Israel’s” dual legal system, which punishes Palestinians while shielding illegal settlers and forces from accountability.

The move follows a statement on February 4 by a dozen UN human rights experts condemning the bill, warning that it violates the right to life and discriminates against Palestinians.

“Mandatory death sentences are contrary to the right to life,” the experts said, noting that the legislation removes judicial discretion and prevents courts from considering individual circumstances or imposing proportionate sentences.

Pushed by far-right “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben Gvir, the bill passed its first Knesset reading last November and still requires second and third readings to become law.

UN experts highlighted that the legislation would create two tracks for imposing the death penalty in occupied territories. In the West Bank, military courts could impose death sentences for so-called “terrorist” acts causing death, even if there was no intent to kill. In other areas, including East al-Quds, “Israeli” criminal law would allow the death penalty only for the “intentional killing of Israeli citizens or residents.”

Experts warned that vague and overly broad definitions of terrorist offenses could encompass actions not genuinely “terrorist,” and that the mandatory nature of the death penalty would leave no room for proportional or individualized judgments.