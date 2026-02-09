Qalibaf: Iran Advances Diplomacy While Maintaining Strong Defensive Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

Iran is pursuing diplomatic engagement while simultaneously strengthening its defense capabilities, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said on Monday, emphasizing that the two approaches are complementary in addressing the country’s security challenges.

“We all believe that diplomacy and defense are two sides of the same coin, proceeding in coordination, with utmost intelligence, and in accordance with the directives of the Leader of the Revolution,” Qalibaf told Parliament.

He noted that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, attended a closed-door parliamentary session earlier in the day, where the latest round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States was discussed. “It was a very good session,” Qalibaf said.

The Iranian and US delegations, led by Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, resumed talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday, eight months after the escalation following “Israel’s” war against Iran last June. The talks were conducted indirectly, with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi shuttling between the two sides.

At the conclusion of the Omani-mediated discussions, Araghchi described the new round of negotiations as a “good start” that could continue, noting that decisions on further steps would be made after consultations with the capitals.

The talks coincided with a US deployment of air and naval forces to the region, alongside renewed threats of military action against Iran. While Tehran affirmed its commitment to diplomacy, it also stressed readiness to respond to any act of aggression.

On Monday, Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said that Iran has temporarily paused public unveiling of its latest defense achievements.

He explained that the new capabilities have already been integrated into the country’s armed forces and employed in both offensive and defensive operations, but will not be displayed publicly for security reasons and to maintain strategic surprise.