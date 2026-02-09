Imam Khamenei Calls on Iranians to Stand United, Foil Enemy Ambitions on Revolution Anniv.

By Staff, Live Coverage

Ahead of the February 11 rallies marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called on the Iranian nation to demonstrate its unity and steadfastness, emphasizing that such cohesion would frustrate the country’s enemies.

In a televised message, Imam Khamenei described the anniversary as a “manifestation of the Iranian nation’s power and dignity,” noting that “Bahman 22nd [February 11] every year is the day of unveiling the power and dignity of the Iranian nation.” He praised the people as motivated, resolute, steadfast, appreciative, and fully aware of their circumstances.

Reflecting on the revolution’s historic victory, the Leader stated, “The Iranian people remain resistant and steadfast, continuing to uphold their revolution 47 years after its victory.”

He highlighted the achievement of freeing the nation from foreign interference and warned that outside powers have continuously sought to restore the previous circumstances. “The Iranian nation is standing firm,” he said, stressing that “the symbol of this steadfastness is Bahman 22nd.”

Imam Khamenei called the annual rallies “unparalleled” in the world, emphasizing the unprecedented scale of popular participation. “The popular participation in marches supporting the Islamic Revolution on its anniversary, and demonstrations of loyalty to the Islamic Republic, will compel the enemy to retreat from its ambitions against Iran and its national interests,” His Eminence said.

On the nature of national power, Imam Khamenei underlined the importance of popular resilience over military assets. “National strength is rooted more in the steadfastness of peoples than in missiles. The Iranian people have demonstrated resilience across multiple challenges,” he explained. He further stressed the need to dishearten adversaries: “The enemy must be driven into despair; this can only be achieved through the unity of the people.”

Looking to the future, the Leader expressed hope that Iran’s youth would continue to excel in science, action, piety, ethics, and material and spiritual development, bringing further pride to the country.

His Eminence described February 11 as a reflection of these qualities, as Iranians take to the streets to show unity, loyalty to the Islamic Republic, and commitment to the nation.

“Disappoint the enemy,” Imam Khamenei urged, underscoring that a nation remains vulnerable as long as its adversaries are not frustrated. He concluded with optimism that this year’s rallies would amplify the Iranian nation’s grandeur, as in previous years.