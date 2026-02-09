- Home
Little Saint James: Inside Epstein’s Island and the Web of Power, Money and Abuse
13 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Known as the Devil’s Island, Little Saint James emerged as the central symbol of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking scandal, raising disturbing questions about impunity, elite protection and the intersection of wealth and political power.
From its role as a private hub for abuse allegations to the prominent figures whose names surfaced in court records and investigations, the island has become a lasting emblem of how justice falters when crimes reach the highest circles.
