Nationwide Protests Sweep Australia Over Visit by “Israeli” President Isaac Herzog

By Staff, Agencies

Mass demonstrations have erupted across Australia in response to the official visit of the “Israeli” entity's President Isaac Herzog, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane.

In Sydney, large crowds gathered at Town Hall, waving flags, holding placards and chanting slogans accompanied by drummers. Police maintained a heavy presence as tensions briefly escalated when officers stopped and searched a protester dressed in black. The incident triggered chants of “this is not a police state,” although the individual was soon allowed to proceed without explanation from authorities.

Herzog’s visit follows the December 14 Bondi Beach attack and came at the invitation of Australia’s governor-general and prime minister, who invited him to join the Jewish community in mourning the victims. The attack occurred during an event known as Chanukah by the Sea, marking the beginning of the Jewish festival, where hundreds had gathered at Bondi Beach.

At least 15 people were killed and 42 others injured in the attack, including two police officers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes as “shocking and distressing,” stressing that “there is no place for this hate, violence, and terrorism in our nation.”

While some speakers at the rallies expressed sympathy with those affected by the Bondi attack, protesters widely rejected Herzog’s presence, arguing that he was not a suitable figure to represent unity or reconciliation.

In Sydney, police barriers were erected around Town Hall to manage crowd numbers, prompting chants of “let them in” from demonstrators. Nearby, a separate group blocked Bathurst Street, reducing traffic to a single lane and complicating access for those attempting to leave the area. An ambulance was later seen on site as police worked to manage congestion near the light rail.

In Canberra, approximately 500 demonstrators gathered at Garema Place, while in Melbourne, hundreds filled the intersection outside Flinders Street Station, many carrying Palestinian flags. In Sydney, chants calling for the arrest of the “Israeli” president were heard as police continued to restrict access to protest zones, with tensions remaining high throughout the day.

The Australian National Imams Council [ANIC], the Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF] and the Jewish Council of Australia have jointly filed a complaint with the Attorney General, the Minister for Home Affairs, and the Federal Police. The complaint urges authorities to deny Herzog a visa and to open a criminal investigation under Australian law.

The groups are calling for Herzog to be barred from entering the country and for an investigation into his alleged complicity in war crimes against Palestinians. They cite publicly documented statements attributed to him, including remarks described as hate speech and incitement to violence. Pro-Palestinian organizations have also accused Herzog of minimizing the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, despite United Nations findings confirming widespread starvation and civilian suffering.

Last year, Australia denied entry to far-right “Israeli” politician Simcha Rothman, who had openly advocated for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and referred to children in Gaza as “enemies.”

Since the Gaza ceasefire took effect in October last year, Palestinian authorities have recorded hundreds of violations involving shootings, bombardments, and attacks on civilian infrastructure. These incidents have resulted in at least 580 deaths and more than 1,500 injuries, with bodies still being recovered from previously inaccessible areas.

Since the start of the genocidal assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the occupying entity has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000 others, the majority of them women and children.