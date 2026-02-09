Iran Security Chief Heads to Oman as Indirect Talks with US Move Forward

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top national security official is set to visit Oman as Tehran and Washington prepare for the next phase of their indirect nuclear negotiations, following an initial round of talks held in Muscat.

According to Fars News Agency, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Ali Larijani will travel to the Omani capital on Tuesday at the head of an official delegation. During the visit, Larijani is expected to meet senior Omani officials to discuss the latest regional and international developments, as well as avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The visit comes days after Iran and the United States concluded a round of indirect nuclear talks in Muscat on Friday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran’s negotiating team, described the discussions as a “good start,” noting that both sides had agreed to continue the process.

The diplomatic track is unfolding amid a notable US military buildup in the region, fueling speculation about the possibility of renewed confrontation with the Islamic Republic. These developments revive concerns in Tehran about past precedents, particularly Washington’s coordination with the “Israeli” entity during periods of supposed diplomacy.

Last June, the United States joined the “Israeli” entity in a 12-day imposed war against Iran, despite ongoing negotiations between American and Iranian officials aimed at resolving disputes through diplomatic means. That aggression was met with a firm Iranian response, which ultimately compelled the entity to seek a ceasefire via Washington.

Iranian officials have since issued strong warnings against any attempt by adversaries to exploit diplomacy as a façade for military action. Tehran has stressed that any new miscalculation would be met with a response even more forceful than before.