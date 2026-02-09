’Israeli’ Airstrike Kills Child, Civilians in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An airstrike carried out by the "Israeli" occupation targeted a vehicle in the town of Yanouh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, killing three people, including a child and his father.

Among the martyrs were four-year-old Ali Jaber and his father Hassan, who were both killed instantly when the vehicle was struck. The attack sparked outrage across Lebanon, with many condemning the continued targeting of civilians.

"Israel" has killed dozens of civilians since the 2024 ceasefire, with repeated strikes devastating families and communities as the occupation continues what critics describe as assassination operations carried out with impunity.

Today’s strike renewed anger over previous massacres attributed to "Israel", including attacks on Bint Jbeil in September 2025 and July 2024, as well as the killing of a municipal worker in his sleep in October 2025.

Earlier in the day, "Israeli" occupation forces infiltrated the town of al-Habbariyya in the Hasbaya–Marjeyoun district and abducted Atwi Atwi, a regional official of the Islamic Lebanese Group (Al-Jama'ah Al-Islamiyah), from his home.

The Islamic Group condemned the raid, saying Atwi was taken to an unknown location after occupation soldiers assaulted and terrorized his family. It held the "Israeli" occupation fully responsible for his safety.

The group stressed that the abduction forms part of what it described as ongoing daily violations of Lebanese sovereignty by "Israeli" forces.