Hezbollah Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression and Abduction in Southern Lebanon

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement issued by Hezbollah regarding "Israeli" attacks on southern Lebanon:

Hezbollah condemns the dangerous aggression carried out by the Israeli enemy through its incursion into the town of Hebbariyeh in the Hasbaya district and the abduction of the Islamic Group’s official in the Hasbaya and Marjayoun areas, from his home, assaulting him and his family and terrorizing them. The movement also condemns the two attacks on a vehicle in the town of Yanouh, which resulted in the martyrdom of three people, including a child, in addition to the martyrdom of a civilian in the town of Aita al-Shaab. This confirms the criminal and brutal nature of this enemy, based on killing, terrorism, piracy, and complete disregard for Lebanese sovereignty.

This dangerous development signals the beginning of a new phase of "Israeli" lawlessness and recklessness based on incursions and kidnapping and capture operations, exposing all residents of the south to direct danger and placing them under constant threat in the absence of any deterrence or protection from an enemy unrestrained by any rules and that respects no international laws or conventions.

In the face of this blatant aggression, particularly following the prime minister’s visit to the south and what he witnessed of the suffering of our people and the presence of occupation on our land, the Lebanese state is required today to fully assume its national responsibilities in accordance with the commitments it set for itself in its ministerial statement. It must move beyond silence and incapacity, adopt deterrent measures and firm and clear positions, take immediate action at all political, diplomatic, and legal levels, and work seriously to protect citizens rather than relying on statements that do not prevent the enemy from continuing its attacks and violations.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Monday, 09-02-2026

20 Sha’ban 1447 AH