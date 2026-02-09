Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Only Choice To Face US-‘Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that “The central problem Lebanon is facing is the ‘Israeli’ and American aggression.”

Sheikh Qassem further unveiled that “There were attempts to create a rift between the Lebanese Army and the resistance, but this plan failed.”

During a speech he delivered at the inauguration ceremony of the Lebanon Medical Center in Hadath-Beirut, he stressed that “They tried, by preventing reconstruction, to create a rift between the resistance and its people, but that did not succeed.”

“They tried to create a dispute between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, but the alliance between the two sides is deeply rooted,” His Eminence added, noting that “The recent meeting between leaders from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement was part of regular, periodic meetings, during which various issues were discussed.”

In parallel, he reiterated that “Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are one body.”

Warning that “The continuation of the ‘Israeli’ aggression aims to eliminate the resistance and thus disable Lebanon’s strength,” His Eminence assured that “this scheme has failed to do so over the course of 15 months.”

“Lebanon has managed to preserve its independence through the liberation of its land, and it possesses real capabilities,” the Resistance Leader said, noting that “Aggression can only be deterred through the military strength of the resistance, the solidarity of popular support, and political power.”

His Eminence also viewed that “The fundamental solution in Lebanon is to resist aggression and unite around this choice. We must focus on two goals: stopping the aggression with all its requirements and extracting Lebanon from its financial, economic, and social crisis. The 'Israeli' enemy relies on force, occupation, crime, and extermination to achieve its expansionist project at the expense of Lebanon, its development, and its choices."

“The entry of an ‘Israeli’ ground force into the Southern Lebanese town of Habbariyeh to abduct a leader of the Islamic Group represents a violation of Lebanon’s security and sovereignty,” he confirmed, noting that “‘Israeli’ killing and destruction leads to an even stronger commitment to the choice of resistance.”

Appreciating Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s visit to southern Lebanon; Sheikh Qassem viewed it as an important step on the path to building Lebanon.”

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, “The most important aspect of the visit is that he [Salam] stated: ‘We will reconstruct and will not wait for the aggression to stop.’”

On the internal political arena, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that “The pressure on the Lebanese President is significant in an attempt to create a rift among the Lebanese.

“Despite differences on some issues, we are united [with the President] on the main points,” he stated, advising all political parties “not to drive a wedge between us and the President.”

On another level, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the establishment of the Lebanon Medical Center in the Hadath area comes as part of a long-term plan adopted by Hezbollah to provide healthcare across various regions of Lebanon.

Explaining that the center is part of health projects aimed at meeting the needs of the people and society, he stressed that “Hezbollah works to provide this essential service within its capabilities, while affirming that the primary responsibility in this area rests with the state.”

In addition, His Eminence noted that “Work in the health sector, social services, and the provision of shelter and reconstruction stems from a sense of duty toward the people, highlighting that the Lebanon Medical Center has been closely followed and supported by the Leader of the Nation’s Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the late Hashemite Leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.”

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General confirmed that the center offers advanced and specialized treatments, which are among the few available in other health centers in Lebanon. “It also helps reduce the financial burden on patients, as its hospitalization fees are close to actual costs.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that “For Hezbollah, healthcare is a ‘mission of life’, a trust to serve the people, and a commitment to preserve and protect human life. He considered investment in health as an investment in the resilience of society and the dignity of its people.”

Admitting that “The opening of this center takes place under the most difficult circumstances Lebanon is experiencing, not in normal times, while adhering to the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and quality,” His Eminence noted that “the center is an integral part of strengthening health security.”

He added that “Lebanon possesses great capabilities at the popular, geographic, and operational levels to become a progressive country, expressing pride in the Lebanese diaspora around the world, who originate from this country and contribute to supporting and assisting it.”

Sheikh Qassem went on to say that “Lebanon is an important country that has maintained its independence, liberated its land, and provided a remarkable example of sacrifice and giving.”

Urging the Lebanese government to pay attention to Tripoli, His Eminence viewed that “it is unacceptable for buildings to collapse there without practical measures.”

“We must stand with Tripoli and all those suffering, this is a national responsibility,” he concluded.