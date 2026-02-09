- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Russia Labels UK a “De Facto Party” in Ukraine Conflict
By Staff, Agencies
Russia’s ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, accused the United Kingdom of acting as a direct participant in the Ukraine conflict, citing British troop deployments, intelligence support, and operational involvement with Ukrainian forces.
“Britain provides Kiev with political direction, supports it financially and with materiel, shares intelligence, arms, trains, and fights alongside the Ukrainian armed forces and other militarized structures,” Kelin told RIA Novosti. “We have every right to consider London as a de facto party to the conflict.”
Kelin noted that British military planners are stationed at the embassy in Kiev, assisting Ukrainian special services with operational planning.
The UK has also extended the Interflex training program for Ukrainian troops on its soil through at least 2026.
While London does not publicly confirm combat roles, Kelin highlighted the death of a British service member in December 2025 while “observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability,” noting that veterans also serve as mercenaries, influenced by UK government rhetoric supporting Kiev.
Kelin criticized successive British governments for using Russia as a political distraction, arguing that the strategy has alienated voters from mainstream parties and contributed to the rise of Reform UK.
Comments
- Related News