Starmer’s Team Collapses Amid Epstein-Linked Scandal
By Staff, Agencies
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing mounting political fallout after his controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson, linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as UK ambassador to the United States.
Mandelson resigned last September and left both the Labour Party and the House of Lords following the release of new Epstein files.
The crisis deepened on Monday as Starmer’s director of communications, Tim Allan, announced his resignation, following the earlier departure of the prime minister’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.
Allan stated he was stepping down to allow a “new No10 team” to be built, while McSweeney acknowledged responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson, describing the decision as damaging to the party, the country, and public trust in politics.
Starmer had previously expressed “full confidence” in McSweeney and apologized to Epstein’s victims over the Mandelson appointment.
Critics, including Reform UK and the Scottish National Party, have called on Starmer to resign, arguing the scandal has caused chaos and irreparable harm to public trust.
