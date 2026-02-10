Trump Threatens Canada Bridge Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has warned he will prevent the launch of a major new US–Canada bridge unless Washington is granted compensation and a partial ownership share in the project.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump said he would block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge — linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, Michigan — unless the US is “fully compensated” and Canada treats its neighbor with what he called “fairness and respect.”

“With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the US market will be astronomical,” he wrote.

Trump claimed Canada has reaped unfair benefits from the project, arguing it was built with “virtually no US content” and enabled by an Obama-era waiver that sidestepped ‘Buy American’ rules. He also revived complaints over Canadian dairy tariffs, limits on US alcohol sales, and Ottawa’s growing ties with China.

The six-lane bridge, under construction since 2018, is set to open early this year after final testing and inspections and is expected to become one of the busiest US–Canada trade routes, with costs rising to about $6.4 billion from an initial $5.7 billion estimate.

Canada says the bridge was fully funded by Ottawa and will be jointly owned by Canada and Michigan, while Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens dismissed Trump’s claims as “just insane,” noting that US steel was used on the Michigan side.

Trump endorsed the bridge during his first term, calling it a “vital economic link,” despite lobbying from the owners of the Ambassador Bridge, who have long opposed the project.

The new threat comes amid broader strains in US-Canada relations. In recent weeks, Trump has also warned of steep tariffs on Canadian-made aircraft and suggested punitive measures if Ottawa deepens trade ties with Beijing.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected claims that Canada is pursuing a free-trade deal with China and has urged Washington to respect Canadian sovereignty.