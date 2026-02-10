Iran’s Pezeshkian: We’re Not after War, Economic Pressure Meant to Tarnish Gov’t

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated Iran’s pro-peace stance, saying that the Islamic Republic has never sought war despite facing open hostility from its foes.

The chief executive made the remarks in Tehran on Monday, addressing a meeting with senior religious figures from various monotheistic faiths as well as the faiths’ adherents. The meeting was held to mark the 47th anniversary of the victory of the country’s Islamic Revolution.

“From the very beginning, we have stated that we are not seeking war; we seek unity, cohesion, and service to the people,” he said.

However, Pezeshkian said, the nation’s enemies have been trying, through economic pressure, to prevent Iranian authorities from duly serving the people.

He added that the campaign is aimed at creating a perception of “inefficiency” around the country’s Islamic establishment.

Pezeshkian further noted how the country had repeatedly faced such hostile efforts since the early days of the Islamic Revolution, when it began prioritizing independence and self-reliance.

The enemies then began targeting the nation with various conspiracies, attempts at sowing internal divisions, coups, and wars, Pezeshkian said, pointing out that numerous young Iranians lost their lives defending the country, pursuing justice and truth, and preventing any loss of Iranian territory in the face of such efforts.

According to the Iranian president, all divine religions bore the unanimous message of restraint from conflict and defined the entire humanity as one nation, where the highest virtues lay only in good thoughts, good words, and good deeds.

Pezeshkian cited Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s message during the conquest of the holy city of Mecca, noting how the Prophet would promote the teaching that all human beings were equal and that no individual was superior to another, except through piety.

The Iranian president criticized the double standards exercised by global powers, saying contemporary conflicts were driven by aggression and the exploitation of other nations’ resources and interests.

He argued that slogans such as “democracy” and “human rights” were being exploited to justify unjust actions, particularly in resource-rich regions, denouncing aggression targeting civilians, including children, women, and patients.