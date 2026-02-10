’Israeli’ Occupation Moves to Expand Control in The West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation has intensified its control over the West Bank, approving a policy overhaul condemned by the Palestinian Authority [PA], Arab and Muslim states, and the European Union.

Much of the West Bank is under "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] control, while limited Palestinian self-rule exists in certain areas administered by the PA. The territory is divided into Areas A, B, and C, with "Israel" controlling security and civil matters in most of Area C, where the majority of settlements are located.

"Israeli" Cabinet-approved reforms on Sunday would make it easier for settlers in the West Bank to buy land while granting "Israeli" authorities more enforcement powers over Palestinians.

Citing statements by War Minister Yisrael Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, The Times of 'Israel' said the measures included scrapping decades-old regulations that prevent Jewish private citizens from buying land in the West Bank.

They were also reported to include provisions that would enable "Israeli" authorities to oversee certain religious sites and to enhance supervision and enforcement in areas governed by the Palestinian Authority, specifically concerning environmental hazards, water violations, and damage to archaeological sites.

The reforms came despite Trump’s so-called "peace plan," which assigned Gaza’s day-to-day governance to a 15-member Palestinian technocrat board and pledged to block "Israeli" annexation of the West Bank.

The PA condemned "Israel’s" “illegal” moves, calling on the UN and US to act, while Hamas urged escalation and appealed to Arab and Muslim states to cut ties with "Israel".

The move drew condemnation from the EU and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, who warned against "Israel’s" “expansionist” policies and urged international action.

The "Israeli" measures follow earlier settlement approvals, including those in December, with over 700,000 settlers now living in West Bank and East al-Quds settlements—territories captured in 1967 and claimed by Palestinians. Critics warn the expansion could permanently block a two-state solution.