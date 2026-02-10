Please Wait...

Trump Moves to Nullify Climate Threat Finding, Boost Polluters

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration is set to roll back a key Obama-era climate rule, undoing the Environmental Protection Agency’s [EPA] finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health.

The agency confirmed on Monday that the repeal will be officially published later this week.

The endangerment finding underpins federal greenhouse gas rules; its removal would be Trump’s biggest climate rollback yet.

The Trump administration will repeal the EPA’s greenhouse gas finding. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin called it "the largest act of deregulation in US history".

If finalized, the repeal would remove vehicle greenhouse gas rules but not affect power plants. An EPA spokesperson noted that the endangerment finding underpinned "trillions of dollars" in greenhouse gas [GHG] regulations under both Obama and Biden.

The repeal faces legal hurdles after a court found DOE broke the law forming a climate advisory group. Industry is divided: trade groups back easing vehicle rules, but the American Petroleum Institute supports repeal only for vehicles, urging the endangerment finding remain for stationary sources to regulate methane.

Since taking office on January 20, 2025, Trump has targeted climate agencies and agreements, dismissing climate change as a "hoax" while promoting fossil fuels.

He withdrew the US from the WHO and Paris Agreement [twice], fired hundreds at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA], and removed climate references from federal websites. Trump also nominated climate skeptic Chris Wight as Energy Secretary, who calls the climate crisis and carbon concerns "outrageous".

 

 

 

