’Israel’s’ Ongoing Aggression on Gaza: 6 Martyred, Dozens Wounded
By Staff, Agencies
At least six Palestinians were martyred and many others wounded in Gaza over the past 24 hours, as the "Israeli" occupation persists in violating the ceasefire for the 123rd consecutive day.
Four Palestinians, including a child, were martyred as “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] targeted a Gaza City apartment in an alleged strike against a Hamas leader.
On Tuesday morning, two Palestinians were wounded by "Israeli" tank fire in Zeitoun, southeast Gaza City, as IOF continued systematic demolitions and heavy shelling east of Gaza City and Khan Younis.
Since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, 581 Palestinians have been martyred and 1,553 wounded, with 717 bodies recovered. Overall, since "Israel’s" aggression began on October 7, 2023, the toll has surpassed 72,032 martyrs and at least 171,661 injured.
On Monday, at least six Palestinians were martyred across Gaza: four in an "Israeli" bombing near al-Nasr in Gaza City, one shot in Beit Lahia, and a farmer martyred east of Deir al-Balah, while artillery continued pounding Rafah and a fisherman was wounded off Khan Younis.
These attacks came as "Israel" escalates ceasefire violations in Gaza, targeting civilian homes and defying mediators and humanitarian calls to end the aggression.
