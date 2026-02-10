White House Shields Epstein-Linked Lutnick

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has thrown its weight behind Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, brushing off mounting pressure for his resignation after documents surfaced tying him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on Monday, White House spokesperson Kush Desai stated that Lutnick would continue to serve in his current role despite bipartisan criticism.

“President [Donald] Trump has assembled the best and most transformative cabinet,” Desai said. “The entire administration, including Secretary Lutnick, remains focused on delivering for the American people.”

A number of US lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, have called for Lutnick to step down after documents from the Epstein files disclosed his past interactions with the late financier.

According to the documents, Lutnick and his family visited Epstein’s private island in 2012 and met with him in 2011, contradicting his claim of cutting ties in 2005. Despite growing pressure, the administration shows no sign of reconsidering his position, as scrutiny over those named in the Epstein files intensifies.

The World Economic Forum [WEF] is investigating its president, Borge Brende, after reports he met and communicated with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, discussing the WEF potentially replacing the UN. Brende admits meeting Epstein in formal settings but says he was unaware of his crimes, even as DOJ documents show they dined together and exchanged messages.

The WEF said Thursday that its board asked the Audit and Risk Committee to investigate Brende’s ties to Epstein, prompting an independent review. Brende, who participated in three working dinners with Epstein and exchanged emails and texts, will continue his duties but not take part in the review. His name appears over 60 times in newly released DOJ Epstein documents, though the WEF emphasized that mentions do not imply wrongdoing.